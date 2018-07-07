About the Gathering
We believe women are stronger when we gather together so grab a girlfriend and join us for the 2nd Annual She Knew Gathering. Come ready to experience a confetti-filled atmosphere full of powerful worship, inspirational stories and so much more.
Registration is open, get your tickets now!!!
Friday, September 21st
6:30
Saturday, September 22nd
8:30-12:00
our speakers
Registration
VIP
-
Swag Bag
-
Unlimited access to our espresso bar
-
Candy buffet and Friday night snacks
-
Breakfast Bar
-
A chance to win fabulous giveaways
-
Upfront VIP Table
-
VIP Event Parking
-
Exclusive VIP Swag Bag
-
Limited Edition gift from Surprise Gift Co
Standard
-
Swag Bag
-
Unlimited access to our espresso bar
-
Candy buffet and Friday night snacks
-
Breakfast Bar
-
A chance to win fabulous giveaways
Hotel Accommodations
FAQ
Most frequent questions and answers
Yes, however early registration is encouraged in the event tickets are sold out by day of. Swag Bag is not guaranteed for tickets purchased at the door.
We encourage all women ages 16-106 to gather with us!!
Tickets can be purchased online or in person at Faith Church Tulsa. Advance purchase encouraged.
We will not have live streaming available. Which is why you need to be here!
While we love little ones, we will not be able to accommodate childcare for this event. Feel free to bring your nursing babies. Ages 16 and up are invited to attend the conference.
General admission tickets are first come, first serve. VIP ticket holders will sit in the VIP section.
Tickets are transferable, but are non-refundable.
Yes. All tickets are transferable.
Email lisa@faithchurchtulsa.com or you may call the church at 918-627-5100
Nope! Your online registration lets us know you have purchased a ticket.
We provide snacks Friday evening and breakfast on Saturday.
Free espresso bar is open as well.
Faith Church is very casual. Feel free to wear jeans or whatever you feel most comfortable in.
We encourage you to bring a Bible, notebook, pen, light sweater & an open heart.