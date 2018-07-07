Home

About the Gathering

We believe women are stronger when we gather together so grab a girlfriend and join us for the 2nd Annual She Knew Gathering. Come ready to experience a confetti-filled atmosphere full of powerful worship, inspirational stories and so much more.

Registration is open, get your tickets now!!!

Friday, September 21st
6:30

Saturday, September 22nd
8:30-12:00

our speakers

Nicki Koziarz -
Speaker & Author

Lisa Goins -
Pastor & Author

Lisa Goins & Shannon Shaffer -
Gathering Hostesses

Registration

VIP

$ 60
  • Swag Bag
  • Unlimited access to our espresso bar
  • Candy buffet and Friday night snacks
  • Breakfast Bar
  • A chance to win fabulous giveaways
  • Upfront VIP Table
  • VIP Event Parking
  • Exclusive VIP Swag Bag
  • Limited Edition gift from Surprise Gift Co
Standard

$ 35
  • Swag Bag
  • Unlimited access to our espresso bar
  • Candy buffet and Friday night snacks
  • Breakfast Bar
  • A chance to win fabulous giveaways
Hotel Accommodations

Hilton Garden Inn

8202 South 100th East Avenue, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74133

TEL: 1-918-392-2000

holiday inn exterior

Holiday Inn & Suites

10020 East 81st Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74133 

TEL: 1-918-994-5000

FAQ

Most frequent questions and answers

Yes, however early registration is encouraged in the event tickets are sold out by day of. Swag Bag is not guaranteed for tickets purchased at the door.

We encourage all women ages 16-106 to gather with us!!

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at Faith Church Tulsa. Advance purchase encouraged.

We will not have live streaming available. Which is why you need to be here!

While we love little ones, we will not be able to accommodate childcare for this event. Feel free to bring your nursing babies. Ages 16 and up are invited to attend the conference.

General admission tickets are first come, first serve. VIP ticket holders will sit in the VIP section.

Tickets are transferable, but are non-refundable.

 Yes. All tickets are transferable.

Email lisa@faithchurchtulsa.com or you may call the church at 918-627-5100

Nope! Your online registration lets us know you have purchased a ticket.

We provide snacks Friday evening and breakfast on Saturday.

Free espresso bar is open as well.

Faith Church is very casual. Feel free to wear jeans or whatever you feel most comfortable in.

We encourage you to bring a Bible, notebook, pen, light sweater & an open heart.

Event parking is directly south of church building in the St. John medical parking lot. A She Knew Gathering shuttle bus will be running during the entire event.